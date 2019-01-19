UFC Fight Night 143: Dillashaw-Cejudo Live Blog

Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw square off for the flyweight title at UFC Fight Night 143 in Brooklyn on Saturday night. Will it be the last we see of flyweight fights in the UFC as many have wondered leading up to the clash? Or will an action-packed five-round showdown featuring two UFC champs keep the division alive? Follow along as SI.com provides blow-by-blow analysis of the entire main card.

Saturday night marks the UFC's debut on ESPN+ with a loaded slate to kick off the new era. The preliminaries are headlined by Donald Cerrone and Alexander Hernandez clashing in a light heavyweight match. The main card features Greg Hardy, the former NFL defensive lineman, facing his toughest competition yet in Allen Crowder. While two other flyweight fights (Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz and Paige VanZant vs. Rachel Ostovich) offer even more intrigue on the lineup, further putting the division in the spotlight from Brooklyn.

Glover Teixeira vs. Karl Roberson (Light heavyweight)

Paige VanZant vs. Rachel Ostovich (Women’s flyweight)

Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz (Flyweight)

Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros (Lightweight)

Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder (Heavyweight)