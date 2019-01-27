Adel Altamimi worked for the U.S. Marines before being captured by Al-Qaeda.
MMA fighter Adel Altamimi has one of the most unique backstories in all of sports. The Baghdad, Iraq native drove convoys for the Marines before being captured by Al-Qaeda, ultimately being saved by his fellow Marines and returned to the United States.
In addition to his military service, Altamimi is friends with Hollywood actor Chris Pratt. Altamimi trained Pratt in Los Angeles, forming a bond before Altamimi entered the professional MMA circuit.
So excited to watch my brother from another mother, the fierce but humble warrior @adelkyokushin as he makes his @bellatormma debut this Saturday, Jan 26th. Check your local listings and make sure to tune in to watch him fight. I’ll be there walking him to the ring. I’ll wave to you. Go time baby!!!
Altamimi made his MMA debut on Saturday, fighting in Bellator 214 in Los Angeles. Altamimi submitted opponent Brandon McMahon in the first round, winning his first-ever featherweight bout.
🔥@Kyokushininja locked in that arm quick! 🔥#Bellator214 pic.twitter.com/dA2JZKpln0— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 27, 2019
An elated Adel Altamimi celebrates, as does friend and corner man Chris Pratt. #Bellator214 pic.twitter.com/mlsCUBoHNP— Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) January 27, 2019
Altamimi worked at Unbreakable MMA in Los Angeles before his professional career began. Unbreakable MMA trains Pratt, Demi Lovato and Wiz Khalifa among other celebrities, according to Entertainment Tonight.