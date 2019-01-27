Chris Pratt's Friend and Al-Qaeda Hostage Survivor Adel Altamimi Wins MMA Debut

Adel Altamimi worked for the U.S. Marines before being captured by Al-Qaeda.

By Michael Shapiro
January 27, 2019

MMA fighter Adel Altamimi has one of the most unique backstories in all of sports. The Baghdad, Iraq native drove convoys for the Marines before being captured by Al-Qaeda, ultimately being saved by his fellow Marines and returned to the United States.

In addition to his military service, Altamimi is friends with Hollywood actor Chris Pratt. Altamimi trained Pratt in Los Angeles, forming a bond before Altamimi entered the professional MMA circuit. 

Altamimi made his MMA debut on Saturday, fighting in Bellator 214 in Los Angeles. Altamimi submitted opponent Brandon McMahon in the first round, winning his first-ever featherweight bout. 

Altamimi worked at Unbreakable MMA in Los Angeles before his professional career began. Unbreakable MMA trains Pratt, Demi Lovato and Wiz Khalifa among other celebrities, according to Entertainment Tonight.

