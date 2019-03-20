TJ Dillashaw Relinquishes Bantamweight Title After Failed Drug Test From Cejudo Fight

Dillashaw will be suspended one year by the New York State Athletic Commission, retroactive to Jan. 19. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 20, 2019

TJ Dillashaw announced he is "voluntarily surrendering" his UFC bantamweight title on Wednesday following an "adverse finding" from a drug test. Dillashaw failed the test following his loss to Henry Cejudo for the flyweight title at the Barclays Center on Jan. 19. 

"USADA and the NYSAC have informed me of an adverse finding in a test taken for my last fight," Dillashaw wrote on Instagram on Wednesday morning. "Out of fairness and respect for the rest of my division, I've informed the UFC that I'll be voluntarily relinquishing my title while I deal with this matter."

Dillashaw will be suspended one year by the NYSAC, retroactive to Jan. 19, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani

The 33-year-old fighter reclaimed the bantemweight title in November 2017 with a victory over Cody Garbrandt. Dillashaw then moved to the flyweight division, where he lost to Cejudo in his first fight. 

Dillashaw holds a 16–4 professional record following his defeat against Cejudo. 

You May Like

More MMA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message