TJ Dillashaw announced he is "voluntarily surrendering" his UFC bantamweight title on Wednesday following an "adverse finding" from a drug test. Dillashaw failed the test following his loss to Henry Cejudo for the flyweight title at the Barclays Center on Jan. 19.

"USADA and the NYSAC have informed me of an adverse finding in a test taken for my last fight," Dillashaw wrote on Instagram on Wednesday morning. "Out of fairness and respect for the rest of my division, I've informed the UFC that I'll be voluntarily relinquishing my title while I deal with this matter."

Dillashaw will be suspended one year by the NYSAC, retroactive to Jan. 19, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

The 33-year-old fighter reclaimed the bantemweight title in November 2017 with a victory over Cody Garbrandt. Dillashaw then moved to the flyweight division, where he lost to Cejudo in his first fight.

Dillashaw holds a 16–4 professional record following his defeat against Cejudo.