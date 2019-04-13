Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier will co-headline UFC 236 on Saturday, April 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta alongside Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum. Both bouts during the pay-per-view event's main card will be for interim championships.

Holloway, the reigning featherweight champion, will move up to lightweight to fight Poirier for the 155-pound interim title in a rematch of their 2012 fight at UFC 143, where Poirier handed Holloway his first career defeat in his UFC debut. Holloway, 5'11", holds a 20–3 record to Poirier's 24–5. Poirier, a southpaw, is listed at 5'9".

The title is up for grabs with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov under suspension due to last October's fight following his victory over Conor McGregor.

Adesanya and Gastelum will fight for the interim middleweight title.

Full fight cards:

MAIN CARD

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Watch: You can watch the fight online with ESPN+. Viewers must have an ESPN+ subscription in order to order the fight. New subscribers can order UFC 236 for $79.99 and receive a year-long subscription to ESPN+, a $109.99 value. If you already subscribe to ESPN+, the fight costs $59.99.

• Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier (for the interim lightweight title)

• Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya (for the interim featherweight title)

• Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

• Dwight Grant vs. Alan Jouban

• Nikita Krylov vs. Ovince Saint Preux

PRELIMINARY CARD

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

• Matt Frevola vs. Jalin Turner

• Alexandre Pantoja vs. Wilson Reis

• Max Griffin vs. Zelim Imadaev

• Boston Salmon vs. Khalid Taha

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD

Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

Watch: You can watch the fight online on ESPN+. Sign up today for a seven-day free trial.

• Curtis Millender vs. Belal Muhammad

• Montel Jackson vs. Andre Soukhamthath

• Lauren Mueller vs. Poliana Botelho

• Brandon Davis vs. Randy Costa

You can also watch the PPV fight with UFC Fight Pass.