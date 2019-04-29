This 3-on-3 MMA Fight Will Have You Questioning When the UFC Will Adopt This Format

Six fighters. Three referees. One octagon. It's exactly as wild as it sounds.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 29, 2019

Just when you thought competitive fighting couldn't get any more badass, that folks at the Universal Reality Combat Championship asked you to hold their figurative beer.

Because one-on-one combat is too boring and simple and old-school for the mixed-martial arts fan in 2019, URCC decided to showcase a team event.

That's right, three-on-three MMA is here.

And yes, it is just as glorious and somewhat confusing and yet still mostly awesome as we could have imagined.

I'm not sure if the winner is determined by which team scores one victory or the first team to eliminate all the competitors from the other, but either way, someone show Dana White this tape. If they can do it in the Philippines, we can do it here.

You May Like

More MMA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message