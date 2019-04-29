Just when you thought competitive fighting couldn't get any more badass, that folks at the Universal Reality Combat Championship asked you to hold their figurative beer.

Because one-on-one combat is too boring and simple and old-school for the mixed-martial arts fan in 2019, URCC decided to showcase a team event.

That's right, three-on-three MMA is here.

And yes, it is just as glorious and somewhat confusing and yet still mostly awesome as we could have imagined.

3 vs. 3 MMA. Insanity this morning at URCC 77 in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/PCpLsspe8L — Streetfight Bancho (@streetfitebanch) April 27, 2019

I'm not sure if the winner is determined by which team scores one victory or the first team to eliminate all the competitors from the other, but either way, someone show Dana White this tape. If they can do it in the Philippines, we can do it here.