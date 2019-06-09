Twitter got weird Sunday night when Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight.

It all started when Bieber went after Cruise for a date in the Octagon on Twitter.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Instead of focusing on the potential Stanley Cup-clinching game, naturally, Conor McGregor got involved. Because who else perks up more than McGregor when a fight is named? McGregor, asking if Cruise was man enough for the fight, offered to host the bout if it occurred.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

If this is all as strange as it sounds, it's probably cause it is. But as the Biebs would say, never say never.