Conor McGregor Offers to Host Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise Bout

Gotham/Getty Images

Twitter got weird Sunday night when Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 09, 2019

Twitter got weird Sunday night when Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight. 

It all started when Bieber went after Cruise for a date in the Octagon on Twitter.

Instead of focusing on the potential Stanley Cup-clinching game, naturally, Conor McGregor got involved. Because who else perks up more than McGregor when a fight is named? McGregor, asking if Cruise was man enough for the fight, offered to host the bout if it occurred. 

If this is all as strange as it sounds, it's probably cause it is. But as the Biebs would say, never say never. 

You May Like

More MMA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message