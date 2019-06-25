Former UFC champion Jose Aldo has postponed his retirement, reports ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN that Aldo recently signed an exclusive contract extension with UFC, postponing the featherweight fighter's exit from mixed martial arts.

Aldo signed an eight-fight contract ahead of his bout against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237 in May, Aldo's manager, Andre Pederneiras, told ESPN. He had previously said in January that he would consider pursuing boxing once his current UFC contract expired.

Aldo (28–5) defended his featherweight championship successfully seven times between 2011 and 2015. He has fought exclusively with UFC since 2011. The 32-year-old suffered a decision loss to Volkanovski in his most recent contest.