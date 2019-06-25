Former UFC Champion Jose Aldo Postpones Retirement, Signs New UFC Deal

Aldo signed an eight-contract fight with UFC prior to fighting Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237 in May.

By Kaelen Jones
June 25, 2019

Former UFC champion Jose Aldo has postponed his retirement, reports ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN that Aldo recently signed an exclusive contract extension with UFC, postponing the featherweight fighter's exit from mixed martial arts.

Aldo signed an eight-fight contract ahead of his bout against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237 in May, Aldo's manager, Andre Pederneiras, told ESPN. He had previously said in January that he would consider pursuing boxing once his current UFC contract expired.

Aldo (28–5) defended his featherweight championship successfully seven times between 2011 and 2015. He has fought exclusively with UFC since 2011. The 32-year-old suffered a decision loss to Volkanovski in his most recent contest.

You May Like

More MMA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message