Jorge Masvidal Knocks Out Ben Askren in Five Seconds to Set New UFC Record

Masvidal KO'd Ben Askren in five seconds with a flying knee.

July 06, 2019

Jorge Masvidal knocked out Ben Askren in record-setting time during their welterweight clash at UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Once the bout started, Masvidal (34-13) ran across the Octagon to throw a flying knee that immediately sent Askren (19-1) to the floor. Askren was unconscious upon impact with the ground, and Masvidal threw several unblocked punches before the referee pulled him off Askren.

The knockout came in five seconds, which sets a new UFC record for fastest KO.

Duane Ludwig previously held the UFC record for fastest knockout at six seconds against Jonathan Goulet in 2006.

