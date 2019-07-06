Jorge Masvidal knocked out Ben Askren in record-setting time during their welterweight clash at UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Once the bout started, Masvidal (34-13) ran across the Octagon to throw a flying knee that immediately sent Askren (19-1) to the floor. Askren was unconscious upon impact with the ground, and Masvidal threw several unblocked punches before the referee pulled him off Askren.

The knockout came in five seconds, which sets a new UFC record for fastest KO.

SCENES!

Jorge Masvidal just recorded the fastest knockout in UFC history. 5 seconds!#UFC239



📹 @ufc pic.twitter.com/4yzLZ4AUS6 — TAB (@tabcomau) July 7, 2019

Duane Ludwig previously held the UFC record for fastest knockout at six seconds against Jonathan Goulet in 2006.