Rockhold-Blachowicz

Round 1 — 10:59 p.m. ET

Luke Rockhold’s confidence has always been a key piece in his transformation into an elite fighter. He went right after Jan Blachowicz, immediately looking to put him on the mat, an odd choice since Blachowicz is such a skilled grappler.

As the fight round finished, Blachowicz tagged Rockhold after the bell—but the ruling is that the kick was initiated in time.

Pre-Fight — 10:51 p.m. ET

Rockhold is the favorite, but this fight has upset written all over it.

This fight will also provide some clarity to whether Rockhold still wants to fight. He has been clear that modeling is a legitimate career option. However, Blachowicz isn’t looking for a photo shoot.

A very interesting fight is about to start, one that will show us whether Rockhold is back—or if Blachowicz is ready for a title shot.

Diego Sanchez-Michael Chiesa

Round 3 — 10:41 p.m. ET

Diego Sanchez refused to tap, but despite his defense, Michael Chiesa dominated from start to finish.

Chiesa had Sanchez flattened out on a few different occasions and was able to get a takedown seemingly at will. Sanchez’s resiliency and heart will never be questioned, nor will the decision: Chiesa wins unanimously.

That victory should propel Chiesa into the top 10 welterweights.

Round 2 — 10:33 p.m. ET

Chiesa has completely dominated the ground. The crowd is behind Sanchez, looking for a comeback to kick off the main card, but Chiesa is in full control.

Two rounds in, Chiesa is making it look effortless.

Round 1 — 10:27 p.m. ET

Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, Paul Felder are the broadcast team, and tonight’s main fight card opens with Diego Sanchez against Michael Chiesa.

WWE star Daniel Bryan is a passionate Sanchez fan.

In a 2015 interview with Sports Illustrated, Bryan shared, “The “Yes!” chant just started from me trying to be annoying. One of my favorite UFC fighters is a guy by the name of Diego Sanchez. He’s awesome. He exemplifies a lot of characteristics that I think of as having myself. In his last fight he had talked to the announcer, and they asked him, ‘What are the three most important attributes to your success?’ And he said, ‘Legs, lungs, heart.’ And nowhere in there did he say athletic ability. It’s how hard he trains, how hard he works, and just the fact he never gives up. He’s a really inspirational fighter. Anyway, when he would come to the cage, he would just come and pound his fight and say, ‘Yes! Yes!’ And I saw that and thought, that’s borderline annoying. I like it because I’m a big Diego Sanchez fan, but I thought, ‘Oh man, that will get people annoyed.’ So I started ‘Yes!’ to get people riled up, and the ‘No!’ came organically from everybody saying ‘Yes!’ and me growing sick of it. Like, ‘You’re not really cheering for me! No!’ Then it came into being that I transitioned back to ‘Yes!,’ and it’s kind of cool how people like both of them.”

Despite the support from Bryan, the fight has been a disaster for Sanchez. Chiesa has simply overpowered Sanchez, and we have appeared on the cusp of a tap out on a couple different occasions in the opening right. One round in, and the full advantage goes to Chiesa.

Pre-Fight

The main fight card for UFC 239 is about to get underway, and this night is all greatness in the Octagon.

Jon Jones looks to continue his brilliance by annihilating Thiago Santos, and Amanda Nunes can add to her reputation as the best fighter in the world with a win over Holly Holm.

Holm is best known for her demolition of Ronda Rousey in 2015, but Nunes will be quick to remind her tonight that the landscape has changed dramatically in 2019.

The preliminary card featured 21-year-old Edmen Shahbazyan making quick work of an extremely tough fighter in Jack Marshman. Shahbazyan is represented by Ronda Rousey, and he could very well be the next big thing for the UFC—and the connection to Rousey only enhances his brand.

It only took 72 seconds! @EdmenShahbazyan improves to 10-0 at #UFC239 with the first round stoppage! pic.twitter.com/dHhBOjkBS4 — UFC (@ufc) July 6, 2019

Follow along tonight as we see if Nunes continues her dominance, whether Jones challenges Daniel Cormier after his win, if Luke Rockhold gets upset (this reporter believes he will), and more.