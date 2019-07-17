Former UFC Fighter Abel Trujillo Charged With Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Trujillo has been held in a Colorado jail since June 16.

By Emily Caron
July 17, 2019

Former UFC fighter Abel Trujillo was arrested on felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child and obscenity. Trujillo was arrested on May 24 in Broward County, Fla., after a warrant for his arrest was issued in Colorado.

The 35-year-old is currently being held at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility in Castle Rock, Colo. on a $10,000 bond, according to inmate records. Trujillo has been jailed since June 16.

TSN first reported the news Tuesday afternoon, adding that, if convicted, Trujillo's charges could carry a prison sentence up to 18 months in prison and a maximum charge of $100,000 per crime. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for this Thursday at the Douglas County Courthouse, but a Court Deputy told the outlet that they have no record of Trujillo entering a plea as of Tuesday.

Trujillo (15–8–1) last fought since Dec. 2017 when he lost to Canadian John Makdessi via unanimous decision. He was scheduled to fight former Bellator lightweight champion Will Brooks in the main event of Battlefield FC 2 on July 27 but was replaced by UFC veteran Gleison Tibau for an undisclosed reason.

Iowa court records show that Trujillo has twice previously pleaded guilty to domestic abuse charges against the mother of his child in 2007 and 2009.

