Max Holloway will take on Frankie Edgar in a featherweight title main event on Saturday night in UFC 240 at Rogers Place in Alberta, Canada.

Holloway (20-4-0) and Edgar (22-6-1) will face off in the Octagon after their two previous bouts fell through. Injuries to both men caused the fights to be canceled, but now the two fighters will finally meet.

Featherweight champion Holloway lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 236 this spring in a fight for the interim lightweight title. Prior to that, Holloway had 13 consecutive wins at featherweight since 2013. Edgar, a former lightweight titleholder, won his last fight via unanimous decision against Cub Swanson in 2018. He moved to the 145-pound featherweight division in 2013 and has fought Jose Aldo twice for the belt but lost both times.

Saturday's fights also includes Cris Cyborg (20-2-0) taking on Felicia Spencer (7-0-0) in the co-main event. Spencer hopes a win over Cyborg could earn her a title shot after her victory over Megan Anderson via submission in May.

You can watch the pay-per-view UFC 240 main card on ESPN+ on Saturday night.

UFC 240 Main Card (10 p.m. ET):

• Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar

• Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer

• Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price

• Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan

• Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Prelims (8 p.m. ET):

• Alexis Davis vs. Viviane Araujo

• Hakeem Dawodu vs. Yoshinorie Horie

• Gavin Tucker vs. Seungwoo Choi

• Alexandre Pantoja vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET):

• Gillian Robertson vs. Sarah Frota

• Erik Koch vs. Kyle Stewart

• Tanner Boser vs. Giacomo Lemos

How to Watch:

Time: The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: You can stream the main card on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET. Early prelims stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET.

TV Channel: You can watch the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.