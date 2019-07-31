Watch: Aalon Cruz Earns UFC Contract With Flying Knee KO on Contender Series

Cruz had Dana White's immediate attention.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 31, 2019

Aalon Cruz earned himself a UFC contract on the spot during his appearance on Dana White's Contender Series at UFC Apex in Las Vegas Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old featherweight stole he show and caught White's attention after landing a highlight-reel flying knee knockout in the third round of his bout with Steven Nguyen with just 24 seconds left in the fight. 

The acrobatic move left everyone in the arena stunned, including White, who immediately made a signing motion with his hands as the cameras panned to his cageside seat.

The knockout gave Cruz (6–2) his third win in as many appearances. His UFC contract was made official at the end of the card.

