All times are in EST.

Brunson-Heinisch — 10:27 p.m.

Round 1: Heinisch opened the fight with a ferocious head kick, but Brunson somehow stayed composed and fairly unaffected.

The fight appears headed for a knockout very soon with the way in which both fighters are swinging and just missing. Heinisch is the aggressor, initiating the exchanges, but both fighters have knockout power.

Brunson was unable to get Heinisch onto the mat, which will be a priority for him in round two.

Pre-Fight: The opening fight at 241 is Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch.

Both fighters are looking to use this fight as a way to elevate themselves within the middleweight division, but there is no question that a Heinisch success story would be incredible for the UFC. Heinisch served time at Rikers Island prison, and his transformation into a MMA star is incredible.

But he needs to solve the Brunson puzzle before moving forward.

Introduction:

UFC 241 will forever be known as Nate Diaz’s return to the Octagon.

Diaz has not fought since he dropped a contested decision against Conor McGregor in August 2016. Tonight marks his return, against a wildly talented opponent in Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. Diaz enters the fight as a slight underdog, which makes sense given his absence from the cage and Pettis’ dominating win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson this past March.

The main event is a rematch pitting heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier against Stipe Miocic. Cormier won the belt from Miocic 13 months ago after an opening round knockout, and he looks to continue his dominance again tonight. In 24 fights, the only opponent to defeat Cormier is Jon Jones—and that is a fact that is unlikely to change tonight.

Middleweights Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa should combine for the most entertaining fights of the night, and there is potential for exciting matchups in Gabriel Benitez-Sodiq Yusuff and Derek Brunson-Ian Heinisch. With wins, Costa, Yusuff, and Heinisch have the potential to emerge as top stars for the UFC.

241 offers the most depth of any UFC card this year, and now we get to see if the reality meets the hype.