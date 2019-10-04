Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya will face off in the Octagon at Anaheim's Honda Center on Saturday.

How to Watch the Main Card:

Time: 10 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: You can watch the pay-per-view main card on ESPN+.

UFC 243 Main Card:

• Robert Whittaker (champion) vs Israel Adesanya (interim champion)

• Al Iaquinta vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

• Tai Tuivasa vs Sergey Spivak (heavyweight)

• Luke Jumeau vs Dhiego Lima (welterweight)

Prelims (Watch it on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET):

• Jake Matthews vs Rostam Akman (welterweight)

• Justin Tafa vs Yorgan De Castro (Heavyweight)

• Cal Potter vs Maki Pitolo (welterweight)

• Megan Anderson vs Zarah Farim Dos Santos (featherweight)

Early prelims (Stream it on ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET):

• Brad Riddell vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

• Nadia Kassem vs Ji Yeon Kim (flyweight)

• Khalid Taha vs Bruno Silva (bantamweight)