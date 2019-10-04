Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya Live Stream: Watch UFC 243 Online, Time

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Find out how to watch Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya in UFC 243 on Saturday, Oct. 5.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 04, 2019

Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya will face off in the Octagon at Anaheim's Honda Center on Saturday.

How to Watch the Main Card: 

Time: 10 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: You can watch the pay-per-view main card on ESPN+.

UFC 243 Main Card:

• Robert Whittaker (champion) vs Israel Adesanya (interim champion)

• Al Iaquinta vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

• Tai Tuivasa vs Sergey Spivak (heavyweight)

• Luke Jumeau vs Dhiego Lima (welterweight)

Prelims (Watch it on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET):

• Jake Matthews vs Rostam Akman (welterweight)

• Justin Tafa vs Yorgan De Castro (Heavyweight)

• Cal Potter vs Maki Pitolo (welterweight)

• Megan Anderson vs Zarah Farim Dos Santos (featherweight)

Early prelims (Stream it on ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET):

• Brad Riddell vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

• Nadia Kassem vs Ji Yeon Kim (flyweight)

• Khalid Taha vs Bruno Silva (bantamweight)

