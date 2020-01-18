Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone are set to face off in the main event at UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Jan. 18.

This is McGregor's first fight since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018's notorious UFC 229, which saw Nurmagomedov beat McGregor into submission for the victory. Nurmagomedov subsequently jumped out of the cage and charged at McGregor's training partner. McGregor also hopped on top of the cage to join the melee.

Cerrone last fought on Sept. 14, 2019, and lost by TKO to Justin Gaethje. It was his second straight TKO loss.

Tale of the Tape

Conor McGregor

Record: 21-4 (18 KOs)

Age: 31

Height: 5'9"

Reach: 74"

Stance: Southpaw

Titles: Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion

Nationality: Ireland

Donald Cerrone

Record: 36-13-1 (10 KOs)

Age: 36

Height: 6'1"

Reach: 73"

Stance: Orthodox

Titles: N/A

Nationality: USA