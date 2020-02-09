Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige — 11:22 p.m. ET

Mirsad Bektic and Dan Ige went a full three rounds, with judges scoring a split decision victory for Ige.

The win is the fifth straight for Ige (13-2), who has never been finished in the UFC. The first round belonged to Ig, who landed the bigger power shots, but Bektic (13-3) controlled the second with his takedowns. Ige’s striking and power were again advantages in the third round, and he won that round in a decision that could have gone either way.

Ige will use the win as a springboard to elevate himself in the Featherweight rankings.

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi — 10:48 p.m. ET

Ilir Latifi and Derrick Lewis went the distance in the opening fight on the main card, with Lewis winning by unanimous decision.

Latifi (14-8-1) came close to victory in his heavyweight debut, taking Lewis down throughout the fight. Latifi survived a late onslaught, absorbing a number of punishing shots from Lewis (22-7-1), but that finishing sequence may have altered the judges’ cards. That fight should have been judged, at the very least, a split decision, as Latifi controlled round two and gave Lewis problems throughout the fight.

Lewis' victory brought the crowd back to life at the Toyota Center in Houston, with the fans firmly behind Lewis the entire way.

Pre-Fight — 10:10 p.m. ET

Jon Jones faces a very real challenge at UFC 247, as the undefeated Dominick Reyes looks to dethrone the reigning Light Heavyweight Champion.

Jones (25-1-1) has been the subject of controversy throughout his entire fighting career, but there is no argument about his place in the sport. He is one of the greatest to ever enter the cage, and he is on the short list of most elite pound-for-pound active fighters. Reyes (12-0) is inexperienced in comparison to Jones, but his boxing ability will present a real test for Jones.

The card’s other title fight is Women’s Flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko defending her title against Katlyn Chookagian. Shevchenko (18-3) has won her last four fights, and every indication is that she will continue her dominance with an impressive performance against Chookagian (13-2). Can Chookagian last more than three rounds against Shevchenko? Once this fight hits the mat, it should be a decisive ground-and-pound victory for Shevchenko.

Featherweight Mirsad Bektic will also fight Dan Ige. Bektic (13-2) is still searching for his defining moment in the UFC, and a victory against Ige (12-2), who has won his past four fights, could be that opportunity. The card also features two heavyweight fights, with Derrick Lewis (22-7-1) seeking an opening round knockout against Ilir Latifi (14-7-1), and Juan Adams (5-2) looking to avoid a devastating third straight loss in his fight against Justin Tafa (3-1).

But the spotlight for UFC 247 is firmly on Jones and Reyes.

In order to win the fight, Jones will need to take the fight to the mat and use his grappling skills. A victory by Reyes would shock the fight world and crown a new Light Heavyweight champ, but Jones is unaccustomed to defeat. The question surrounding this fight is whether Jones further enhances his legacy with another win, or if Reyes can disrupt the hierarchy in the Light Heavyweight division.