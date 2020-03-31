Three Bellator events slated to be held in May were canceled on Monday, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Bellator 242 was scheduled for May 9 in San Jose, followed by Bellator London on May 16. Bellator 243 was slated to be held back in California on May 29, including a flyweight match between Liz Carmouche and Mandy Bohm.

UFC postponed three upcoming events on March 16 amid the coronavirus outbreak. UFC president Dana White said the league's offices will be closed through March 31, asking all employees to begin working from home.

UFC on ESPN+ 29, UFC on ESPN 8, and UFC on ESPN+ 30 will be postponed due to the coronavirus.

There are more than 729,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 171 countries.