UFC 249 is scheduled for April 18th in the United Arab Emirates, but it looks like one of MMA's biggest stars won’t be able to make the fight. Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram and explained he’s currently stuck in Russia with no way of traveling to the U.A.E. Nurmagomedov was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson in a highly anticipated lightweight title fight, but with Russia shutting down air travel, the current champ is stranded in his home country. UFC 249 was originally scheduled to take place in Brooklyn, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC moved the location to the U.A.E. UFC President Dana White seems confident the event will still take place as scheduled on April 18th.

NFL Free Agency's Remaining Player Pool

There’s still some high profile players on the open free agency market. For quarterbacks Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, and Joe Flacco are all still available. Veteran running backs Carlos Hyde, Lamar Miller, Devonta Freeman, LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore are still without a team. The crew from Sports Illustrated Gambling has the full analysis and the odds of what team will sign Cam Newton.

Gambler Wins $50 Parlay, Nets a Near 200X Return

Finally a Las Vegas gambler turned $50 into $9,676 with a 10 team parlay on table tennis. The bettor placed wagers on all the favorites in the Ukrainian ping pong tournament and went 10-for-10 on his picks. With the NBA, NHL, and MLB all postponing their seasons and the cancellation of March Madness, gamblers looking for action have turned to alternative sports like table tennis and even chess to make wagers.

