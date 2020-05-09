UFC returns Saturday night when Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje fight for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 249 in Jacksonville.

The event will be held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena after an eight-week hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ferguson (25–3), who has won 12 consecutive bouts, was set to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249 in Brooklyn last month until the pandemic disrupted those plans. Gaethje (21-2) won his last three bouts and was chosen to replace Nurmagomedov in the bout. UFC president Dana White previously said the winner of Saturday's event will face Nurmagomedov.

UFC 249's co-main event features Henry Cejudo (15-2) defending his men's bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz (22-2). The night's star-studded undercard includes a must-see fight between Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone against "Showtime" Anthony Pettis. Michelle Waterson (17-7) will meet Carla Esparza (15-6) in a women's strawweight fight.

UFC has been criticized for returning to action amid the pandemic and questions about fighters' health and safety.

Saturday night's event is the first of three to be held in Jacksonville in one week. On May 13, Anthony Smith (32–14–0) and Glover Teixeira (30–7–0) will face off in a UFC Fight Night main event. Three days later, Alistair Overeem (45–18–0) and Walt Harris (13–7–0) will meet for the second card of UFC Fight Night. All three events are closed to the public and will have only essential personnel in attendance.

HOW TO WATCH UFC 249:

PPV MAIN CARD:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: PPV on ESPN+

PRELIMS:

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+