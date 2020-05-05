UFC returns this month after taking a hiatus during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC 249 will kick off a series of three events at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The May 9 fight will be headlined by an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson (25-3) and Justin Gaethje (21-2). The bout was originally scheduled for April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn but was postponed due to the pandemic. Khabib Nurmagomedov was slated to fight Ferguson but was replaced by Gaethje due to travel restrictions. Nurmagomedov is expected to face the winner of UFC 249.

On May 13, Anthony Smith (32–14–0) and Glover Teixeira (30–7–0) will face off in a UFC Fight Night main event. Three days later, Alistair Overeem (45–18–0) and Walt Harris (13–7–0) will meet for the second card of UFC Fight Night. Both events were previously scheduled for April but canceled amid the pandemic.

All UFC events in Jacksonville are closed to the public and will have only essential personnel in attendance.

UFC has several other bouts in the works for this summer, including a May 23 card potentially featuring former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns. Last month, UFC president Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that international bouts will take place at "Fight Island" in June without fans. The location has not been announced.

