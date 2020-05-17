Former UFC heavyweight champion Kevin Randleman will be inducted into the Pioneer Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame. The news was announced during Saturday's UFC broadcast by UFC president Dana White.

“Kevin Randleman was one of the first real athletes in the early days of UFC,” White said in a press release. “He was a two-time NCAA Division I national champion and All-American wrestler at The Ohio State University. He was the fifth heavyweight champion in UFC history and one of the first athletes to successfully compete at both heavyweight and light heavyweight. He was a pioneer of the sport and it’s an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020.”

Randleman made his UFC debut on March 5, 1999, at UFC 19. He won the heavyweight title at UFC 23 on Nov. 19, 1999, defeating Pete Williams by unanimous decision. In all, he fought seven times in UFC competitions, with a 4-3 record. He is the 17th member of the UFC Hall of Fame's Pioneer Wing, which is eligible for fighters who turned professional before Nov. 17, 2000.

Randleman died from a heart attack at age 44 in February 2016. His overall career record in all competitions was 17-16.