Paige VanZant and Amanda Ribas have committed to square off in a UFC flyweight fight on July 11, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

The two were originally slated to fight on March 14 in Brazil, but VanZant dropped out with an arm injury. Ribas fought Randa Markos instead, winning by unanimous decision. VanZant and Ribas will fight at 125 pounds, while the original fight was scheduled to be fought at 115 pounds.

Though the location of the fight hasn't been announced yet, VanZant posted a photo on her Instagram Thursday with the caption "Coming to an island near you," a possible reference to UFC president Dana White's "Fight Island."

VanZant, who's 5-3 in UFC competitions, last fought on Jan. 19, 2019, when she defeated Rachael Ostovich by submission in the second round. Ribas is 3-0 in UFC contests, with wins over Markos, Mackenzie Dern and Emily Whitmire.