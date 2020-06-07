Bettor Places $1M Wager on Amanda Nunes at UFC 250

With Las Vegas casinos and sportsbooks now back open, bettors are already making history.

A bettor placed a $1 million wager on Amanda Nunes to beat Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 on Saturday. The bet was placed at a William Hill US sportsbook, setting a new mark for the largest bet ever placed on an MMA event in William Hill history.

Nunes' odds were at -600 at the time of the bet, meaning a win would pay out a total of $1,166,666.70.

There have been five UFC events since the sport came back from its coronavirus layoff, though this is the first since Nevada has reopened its sportsbooks.

Nunes is the current bantamweight and featherweight UFC champion. She is 19-4 and has won 10 consecutive bouts, last fighting on Dec. 14, 2019, at UFC 245, where she defeated Germaine de Randamie by unanimous decision. Her fight with Spencer is for the featherweight belt.