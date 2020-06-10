UFC President Dana White announced UFC's "Fight Island" will be Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The site will host four events starting with UFC 251 on July 11.

"We came up with the idea of having fights on ‘Fight Island’ because we needed a destination to hold international events during the global pandemic," White said in a statement. "Abu Dhabi has been an amazing location to hold fights over the past 10 years and it is the perfect place for these events. The infrastructure we are building will be such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the fighters that’s never been done before — from the arena, the private training facility, and the Octagon on the island — it’s going to be an experience that none of us will ever forget. I can’t wait to deliver amazing fights from Yas island.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities and government officials from the Department of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi will close off nearly 10 miles of land to create a safety zone. Athletes, coaches and UFC staff will stay there and be the only people using the arena, hotel and training facilities.

UFC 251 will be headlined by a welterweight match between Kamaru Usban and Gilbert Burns. Other fights on the main card include a featherweight fight between Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway and a bantamweight title match between Petr Yan against Jose Aldo.

Other fight nights at the Abu Dhabi venue will be held on July 18 and July 25.