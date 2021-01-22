Azaitar Cut From UFC 257, Violates COVID-19 Protocols

SI.com
Ottoman Azaitar Removed from UFC 257 at Fight Island, Violates COVID-19 Protocols

The Ultimate Fighting Championship cut undefeated lightweight Ottman Azaitar from its roster on Friday, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. 

This news comes one day before Azaitar—the German-Moroccan lightweight—was slated to face Matt Frevola at UFC 257 on Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Azaitar (13-0) was cut from UFC 257 after committing a violation of the health and safety protocols" at the W Hotel (the bubble) in Abu Dhabi. Azaitar has 10 career knockouts.

UFC president Dana White said his security team noticed an unauthorized person entering the fighter hotel with a wristband provided by Azaitar to deliver a bag to the fighter's room, according to BT Sport.

"It's just bad," White told BT Sport. "He's gone. He's no longer a UFC fighter, and he's not fighting at UFC 257."

White also said the person shimmied across across multiple balconies to enter Azaitar's room. Azaitar and his entire team were directed off the property Friday, according to ESPN.

UFC has been strict with COVID-19 protocols. With UFC preparing for its third live event on Fight Island in the last seven days, all athletes and staff within the W Hotel have been tested for COVID-19 multiple times and were required to complete a 48-hour quarantine upon their arrival.

Frevola will now face Arman Tsarukyan in the preliminaries of UFC 257. Tsarukyan's original opponent was forced off the card because of medical reasons.

