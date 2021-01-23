How to Watch Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Editor's note: If you purchase something through one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon for the first time in a year to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday night.

The bout is a highly anticipated rematch of their meeting at UFC 178 in 2014, which McGregor won by first-round TKO.

McGregor planned to fight at least three times in 2020, but his year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the virus's widespread outbreak, he beat Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, 2020. During his unexpected downtime, McGregor even tweeted that he would retire for the second time.

Now, he's back to take on Poirier, who has rebounded from the 2014 loss to become one of the best lightweights in the world. Poirier has won 10 bouts since their first meeting and is coming off a win over Dan Hooker via unanimous decision last June.

McGregor is favored to win Saturday night's rematch, but it's not expected to be as easy of a victory as the first bout. Poirier fell to McGregor in only 1:46, and the Irishman went on to become UFC's biggest star and hold two belts simultaneously. But since 2014, Poirier has developed and defeated some of the best fighters in UFC including Hooker, Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

Hooker headlines the co-main event and will battle former three-time Bellator Lightweight World Champion Michael Chandler, who is making his UFC debut. Both fighters are eager to be considered for a lightweight title fight, and the recently retired Khabib Nurmagomedov said a "special" performance at UFC 257 could interest him to return for one last bout.

How to Watch Main Card:

Time: 10 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 23

Live Stream: The only way to watch is to stream the fight on ESPN+ pay-per-view. You can save over 30% when you buy UFC 257 and an ESPN+ annual plan for $89.98 here, or get ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99/month and get UFC 257 for $69.99.

How to Watch Prelims:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

How to Watch Early Prelims:

Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Fight Card:

Main Card:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Matt Frevola vs. TBD

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Prelims:

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Julianna Pena vs. Sarah McCann

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio

Early Prelims: