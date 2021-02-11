Kamaru Usman Is Ready for Challenge vs. Gilbert Burns

Kamaru Usman has only one loss in his MMA career. That one taste of defeat in 2013 was jarring, and forced him to rethink a pathway to success in fight. Instead of analyzing his future opponents, Usman needed a more singular vision, and that has ultimately been the formula for success over the past eight years in the Octagon.

“The key for me has been taking it one fight at a time,” said Usman. “That’s what I have done for the past sixteen fights, and that’s what I will do this weekend.”

Usman (17-1) climbs back into the Octagon this Saturday to defend his welterweight championship against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. Yet despite winning his past 16 bouts and establishing himself as one of the superior fighters in the world, Usman is in for an incredibly tough challenge against Burns (19-3), who has won six in a row, including his last four since returning to welterweight.

While Usman has been too strong for his last two opponents, imposing his will on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, this matchup appears to be significantly different. Burns can grapple and he brings outstanding jiu-jitsu and lightning in his hands. Stylistically, Burns poses a real threat, a fact not lost on Usman.

“Gilbert is the opponent in front of me, which means he’s my toughest opponent to date,” said Burns. “That’s why he’s here. I’m the champion, which means I have to fight the toughest guy in the world every fight, which I am ready to do—and he’s that next guy.”

This bout was originally scheduled for last July, but did not take place once Burns tested positive for COVID-19. There was another chance for it to happen in December, but it is finally set to happen this Saturday in Las Vegas. An additional wrinkle for this matchup is that Usman and Burns are former teammates with an immense amount of respect for each other, though that will have no impact on either man’s desire to win the fight.

“Whether we know each other, or whether we’re friends, we are pitted against one another,” said Usman. “Once we get in that Octagon, all that friendship is put aside. I see no face in the Octagon. I’m going to go in there and show my skill set, and show how much better I am than everybody else in the world.”

The 33-year-old Usman has built an incredible career in mixed martial arts. His ability to grapple sets him apart from his peers, a skill he has performed at an elite level since winning the national title at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships in 2010.

Nine years later, Usman fought his way to a career-defining victory against Tyron Woodley, capturing the UFC welterweight champion. The most recognizable champion in the history of the division is Georges St-Pierre, who successfully defended the title for nine consecutive fights. Usman has defended the belt twice, so a wide gap still exists before he reaches St-Pierre territory, though he has the blueprint in place for continued success.

“When I started really getting serious about this sport, I was living with [former UFC light heavyweight champion] Rashad Evans,” said Usman. "I’d just took a loss in my second professional fight, and I remember looking up Rashad’s record and thinking, Man, he’s had a lot of fights. Not only that, he had a crazy amount of wins, starting his career 13-0. I remember asking, Can I reach that point? How do I get there? Rashad told me, ‘Don’t look ahead, take it one fight at a time.’

“That’s what I did. I never looked ahead. Next thing you know, I was 5-1 and fighting in The Ultimate Fighter finale [against Hayder Hassan]. Then I’m 10-1, about to crack the top 15 in the UFC, and I kept winning. Now I look back and think, Wow, I’ve had a lot of fights. And the plan hasn’t changed—I still take it one fight at a time.”

Usman is focused entirely on Burns and the unique challenges he poses. Burns is the type of opponent likely able to prevent Usman from clinching him up against the cage, but it will also be difficult for Burns to take Usman down. There are factors that should play into the champion’s advantage. Usman relishes the chance to grind out a victory, and since cardio is never an issue for him, he will be in a favorable position if this fight extends into the championship rounds.

“This is how I live, how I compete,” said Usman. “This is my life. I’ve continued to work and work and work to reach this point, and that’s what you see in my fights, too. People still may not realize this, but I will not be out-done. You saw that in the Covington fight. It didn’t matter how much he was willing to push, I was right there. I am willing to risk it all. You have to literally kill me to get me out of the cage.”

With Saturday's bout taking place on the eve of Valentine’s Day, an Usman fight is very much a love letter to resiliency and determination. His grit is visible in the cage, as he finds a way to elevate himself to new heights despite jarring obstacles, even overcoming an extremely dangerous opponent–doubt.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t have doubts,” said Usman. “I always question myself. When one guy is saying he’s going to baptize me, or another guy is saying he’s going to leave me on a stretcher, I always ask myself–did I do enough to prepare? Can I really handle this? I ask myself those questions every time, but that’s part of the process.

“I have to put in the work to prove those doubts wrong. That is where I excel—silencing that doubt. It’s just second nature to me now.”

In a world of mind games and trash talk, Usman remains dignified and respectful, allowing his actions to speak for him. And while that may not be spectacular or flashy during press conferences and face-to-face interviews with his opponent, it is that brilliant display of hard work in the Octagon that continues to define him.

“It’s not always the loudest one in the room that’s the strongest one,” said Usman. “In some cases, that’s the weakest one. I take this very seriously, and my preparation is just as serious. That’s what you will see again this Saturday.”

A champion that leads by action, Usman’s story is one where people can relate. There is a striking blend of perseverance and heart on display in his work. He bravely fights for the pride of his parents and six-year-old daughter in every title defense.

“I’m fighting for financial security for my family,” said Usman, who lived in a one-bedroom apartment with his family of five when he first moved from Nigeria to America. “My parents and my daughter, I am so proud to stand up for them when I fight. Growing up, especially being an African child, that sense of responsibility I feel for my parents is so strong. I know they did so much for me to assimilate me to the lifestyle I’m in. Just being able to pay it forward, letting them know they don’t have to continue to work for the rest of their lives, that is my proudest moment.

“Also, I know I can take care of my daughter. Those are my proudest achievements as champion, and that’s what I am fighting for each and every time I’m in the Octagon.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.