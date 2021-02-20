Alves Exceeds Weight Requirement by Record 11.5 Pounds

SI.com
Rafael Alves made UFC history on Friday, but not in the way he hoped as the fighter missed the weight requirement by 11.5 pounds. 

The limit for a non-title featherweight fight in MMA is 146 pounds, and Alves weighed in at 157.5 pounds, marking the biggest weight miss in UFC history. 

He was slated to face-off against Patrick Sabatini during Saturday's UFC Fight Night; however, they were removed from the lineup due to the lopsided miss. 

Even if the matchup contracted a division higher, his weight miss might've forced that fight to be scrapped as well. The non-title lightweight limit is 156 pounds. 

In an Instagram story on Friday evening, Alves apologized to fans and explained that he became sick during his weight cut. 

The previous record was held by Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, who weighed in 11 pounds over the limit at UFC 142 in 2012. The bout was contracted at middleweight with a non-title limit of 186 pounds, and Johnson weighed in at 196. The bout still was held.

 Three other fighters missed their weight requirements on Friday, but all of their bouts will go on as planned. 

