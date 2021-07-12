McGregor Calls Poirier's Win 'Illegitimate' in Wake of Leg Surgery

Sports Illustrated home
Conor McGregor issued his first public statement on Sunday evening, one day after losing by TKO to Dustin Poirier and needing leg surgery.

The injury occurred in the closing moments of the opening round. Due to doctor stoppage, the fight was awarded to Poirier.

"Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let's go! God bless," McGregor (22-6) tweeted.

He later added in a post-fight video shared to social media, "It was not to be. You know, Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you've done nothing in there. That second round would have shown all."

According to a statement released by Audie Attar, McGregor's agent, McGregor was in surgery for three hours to repair fractures of his tibia and fibula. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Saturday marked the third time McGregor and Poirier had fought. Poirier topped McGregor at UFC 257 in January via second-round TKO. In 2014, at UFC 178, McGregor knocked out Poirier in less than two minutes.

UFC 264 Recap: Poirier Defeats McGregor via TKO After McGregor Suffers Apparent Broken Ankle

UFC president Dana White said it is very possible that Poirier and McGregor do eventually fight again. 

"When Conor is healed and ready to go, we'll do the rematch, I guess," White said. "Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready."

Poirier also alluded to a future bout with McGregor, saying they "are going to fight again, whether it's in the Octagon or on the sidewalk. ... He was saying that he was going to kill me. You don't say stuff like that."

