September 24, 2021
Report: Jon Jones Arrested in Las Vegas on Domestic Violence Charge

UFC fighter Jon Jones was reportedly arrested on early Friday morning in Las Vegas, ESPN's Marc Raimondi reports.  

Las Vegas Metro Police Department officer Larry Hadfield told ESPN that the star was "charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle." Online inmate records obtained by Raimondi showed that the 34-year-old is being held at Clark County Detention Center on a 12-hour hold with bail listed at $8,000.

Jones was reportedly arrested just hours after one of his previous fights was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Las Vegas. 

Jones adviser Richard Schaeffer told ESPN's Mike Coppinger, "The facts are still developing, we really don't know yet the full story so I'm not going to make any comment until I have a chance to talk to Jon and until we see how this plays out." 

As of Friday afternoon, UFC has not released a statement or commented on the arrest. 

Feb 15, 2020; Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA; UFC fighter Jon Jones attends the light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz (blue) and Corey Anderson (red) during UFC Fight Night at Santa Ana Star Arena.
