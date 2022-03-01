Skip to main content
Report: Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Involved in Bay Area Shooting

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was reportedly involved in a shooting in Morgan Hill, Calif. on Monday, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

The San Jose police department announced it was investigating a shooting that occurred at 3:14 p.m. local time Monday. Police not reveal the circumstances of the incident but said that one adult male was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another man was arrested.

Velasquez was booked into the county of Santa Clara department of corrections facility on Monday and was being held without bail, according to online records. It is unclear what charges he faces but he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at noon PT.

Velasquez, 39, is a two-time UFC heavyweight champion. He retired from mixed martial arts in Oct. 2019 after a 26-second knockout loss to current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Velasquez began a professional wrestling career the same year, joining Mexican professional wrestling promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide before moving to WWE.

He was released from his WWE contract in April of 2020 due to budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

