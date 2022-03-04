Skip to main content
Jorge Masvidal Signs New Contract With UFC Ahead of Colby Covington Fight

Two days before fighting in the main event at UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal has earned himself a new deal.

The 37-year-old fighter agreed to a new UFC contract, just before he will make his return to the ring after nearly a year off since his last fight. Masvidal is set to face Colby Covington in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The terms of Masvidal’s deal were not made public.

Masvidal has lost his last two fights, both to Kamaru Usman. He was knocked out at UFC 261 on April 24, 2021, and lost by unanimous decision on July 12, 2020, in Abu Dabi. Both bouts were for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

The main card at UFC 272 features another welterweight fight between Kevin Holland and Alex Oliveira. Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano will face off at the catchweight division, while Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell will square off at the featherweight division.

