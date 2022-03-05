Maryna Moroz Is Fighting for Ukraine at UFC 272

Today marks another day of sunshine in Las Vegas.

Excitement will permeate the desert air later this evening at UFC 272, which takes place in Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. That is the spot where former teammates Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will take their frustrations with one another into the cage and determine who is the better mixed martial artist. It is also the same place where another pair of former American Top Team teammates will settle a very personal score.

Maryna Moroz is set to enter the Octagon at Saturday’s UFC 272 for the first time since March 2020. She is a long way removed from her native Ukraine, where she has not been for over a year. Moroz fights Mariya Agapova in a women’s flyweight bout on the ESPN prelims, planning to represent her home in a victorious manner.

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

“I want to win for Ukraine, but my fight is easy compared to what is going on back home,” said Moroz, who grew up in Vilnohirsk, practically an entire universe removed from Vegas. “The real fight is going on back in Ukraine against Russia.

“It’s very hard for me. My family is in the Ukraine. My mother, father, sister, they’re all there. I still hear my mother telling me, ‘You have a fight. You need to be strong.’ But I worry so much. I am always thinking about my family and thinking about Ukraine, all the time.”

Moroz (10-3) will have her hands full with Agapova (10-2). She levied multiple serious accusations against Agapova, including drug abuse and threatening former teammates. In response, Agapova told Sports Illustrated, “She’s purposely trying to piss me off, but I shouldn’t fall for that game.” Moroz now has to back up her words, avoiding any rust from a nearly two-year layoff.

“My focus is on the fight,” said Moroz. “Mariya means nothing to me. I’m preparing for the fight. I am going to show my level. No emotion. She is a very aggressive person, but I’m not focused on her. I’m focused on the fight, and I’m ready.”

The time away from the cage has been full of frustration for Moroz. She had won back-to-back bouts and appeared poised to break into the division’s top-15, but travel issues have prevented her from competing since March 14, 2020.

“I’m so happy to be back,” said Moroz. “I had problems with my [travel] documents for so long. Now I am back, and I am ready to put on a show.”

Outweighing any fight for Moroz is the Russian invasion of her home. She hopes that her bout at 272 will inspire those watching to support the people of Ukraine.

“I have so much great respect for President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and [Kyiv] mayor Vitali Klitschko and the way they are leading our fight,” said Moroz. “What is happening is terrible. I have so much thanks for everyone that is helping my country. And that is why I step into the cage. That is why I fight.

“I am fighting for Ukraine. I am fighting for my country.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.