Sources: Michael Chandler-Tony 'El Cucuy' Ferguson Bout Added to UFC 274

The lightweight clash is scheduled for three rounds on May 7.

An explosive fight has been added to UFC 274.

Michael Chandler meets Tony Ferguson in the Octagon on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., sources have confirmed to Sports Illustrated. This will be a three-round lightweight bout, featuring two of the most electric mixed martial artists in the sport.

Chandler (22-7) last fought at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden, where he put forth a herculean effort in defeat against Justin Gaethje. Chandler has lost two of his three UFC bouts, and he desperately needs a victory against Ferguson to fortify his top-five ranking in the division.

Ferguson (25-6) also finds himself in must-win territory. He has lost his last three fights, plummeting the perennial contender all the way to No. 7 in the rankings. But a losing streak will be burst at 274, and the contrast of styles between Chandler and Ferguson should lead to an extremely compelling bout.

UFC 274 is headlined by lightweight champ Charles Oliveira against top-ranked Gaethje. The card also includes a lightweight bout pitting MMA icon Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone against Joe Lauzon, providing fight fans an opportunity to watch some of the most elite lightweights in the world compete on the same evening.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

