Editor’s Note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

Three customers, including UFC fighter Kevin Holland, took down a man with a gun at a Houston-area restaurant late Monday night.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. local time when Houston police said a panic alarm went off at Ra Sushi in Highland Village. According to HPD Sgt. Ricardo Salas, 40-50 people were inside the restaurant at the time and had to duck for cover when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired one time into the air, per ABC 13 in Houston.

However, when police arrived on the scene, the suspect was already being held by a trio of Ra Sushi customers. The three men reportedly rushed the gunman and saved numerous lives, per Salas.

Patrick Robinson, one of the individuals that apprehended the shooter, told ABC 13 that he and his friend ran toward the suspect and arrived soon after a third person had already grabbed the gunman. Robinson’s friend was later identified as Holland, as first reported by MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani.

Holland alluded to his involvement in a series of Instagram stories on Monday night. He later confirmed that he was on the scene and that no one was injured during the incident, including the shooter.

“I laugh a lot even when things aren’t funny,” Holland wrote in his story. “I smile when I should frown. Super blessed and thankful to see today. Kiss ya kids, hug ya family and treat random people with care. You never know what a mfer may be going through.”

Holland declined to be interviewed by local media, but reportedly gave a statement to local police, per Helwani.

According to ABC 13, police said the suspect is a 24-year-old man who was already wanted for failing to appear in court on a criminal mischief charge. The man now reportedly faces charges of possessing a stolen gun and discharge of a firearm.

Holland, 29, was seen on video last October appearing to apprehend an alleged car thief. The UFC fighter said in an interview that chased the suspect down and subdued him until police arrived.