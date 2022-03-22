Skip to main content
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal on Today's SI Feed
Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal Get in Reported Altercation in Miami

MMA fighters Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were reportedly involved in a physical altercation in Miami where police had to respond, Miami Beach police told MMA Junkie’s Nolan King. The news was first reported by TMZ

The two welterweights fought at UFC 272 on March 5, when Covington won by unanimous decision. 

In a video obtained by TMZ, the scene is described as the aftermath of an altercation outside of the popular restaurant Papi Steak on Monday at around 11:30 p.m. ET. Covington could be seen surrounded by police on the street and can be heard describing what he said was an attack by Masvidal. 

“He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran,” Covington is overheard saying in the video. “How would he know I’m here?”

Masvidal is a resident of Miami, and Covington is now based there. Masvidal later tweeted a video apparently addressing the situation. 

“Calling this the show-your-face challenge,” he said. “What’s up, I’m from Dade County. You talk that s---, you gotta back it up. That’s how my city rolls, man.”

The two fighters were once close friends but exchanged verbal jabs ahead of their March 5 bout. Masvidal has lost his last three fights.

