MMA fighter Nate Diaz tweeted at Dana White Saturday afternoon, telling him he wants out of his contract with UFC.

“I would like to request to be released from UFC…I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got s–t to do.”

Diaz has a career 21–13 record in UFC. He last fought in June of 2021, a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards, while his last victory was a defeat of Anthony Pettis in April 2019.

According to MMA Junkie, Diaz had one fight left on his contract with UFC. In February, Diaz explained he wanted to fight Dustin Poirier before retiring.

“I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I've been trying to. If there's any mix-up it's him, and them, and the game,” Diaz said, via TMZ. “I want the fight now. What's up Dana White? Let's get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I'm done with it.”

Poirier also recently said he wanted to fight Diaz, but Poirier tweeted Thursday night that he believed Diaz decided to retire.

“I wanted to fight Nate this summer but just found out he's hanging them up. We'll see what's exciting in the future,” he said.

However, that hasn’t stopped Poirier from calling for a potential fight with Diaz.

Dana White hasn’t responded to Diaz just yet, so it’s still to be determined if he will fight again for UFC.

