After Colby Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal last weekend at UFC 272, he told everyone exactly who he wants to fight next:

“Where you at Dustin Poirier? … You said it’s on sight. Name the site,” Covington said after the match, via Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway.

Covington also called out Poirier’s family on Instagram while the couple was on vacation in Jamaica. But last month, Poirier told Bleacher Report that he would never fight Covington.

“If I fight Colby, we’re both going to jail. I’m going to jail,” Poirier told Bleacher Report. “I’m not going to fight him in the Octagon. He’s not making money off of my career and what I’ve done. This is something different. You will never see me fight Colby Covington in the UFC.”

Yesterday, Poirier publicly responded again while speaking with ESPN’s Heidi Androl.

“It’s cute,” Poirier said. “It’s all good. It is what it is, people want big fights, that’s a big fight. He wants big fights. Obviously, he’s not in line for the title fight. He lost twice to the champ, so he probably needs a few more wins. But I would think if you want to get back to that strap you have to fight welterweight contenders. I don’t know what I’m doing, if I’m going to welterweight, if I’m staying at 155. We’ll see.”

Poirier added that he understands Covington’s approach, but he doesn’t like to call out his opponents like that.

“It’s working for him,” Poirier said. “He’s got people talking, you’re asking me about him. It’s just not my style. That’s what I dislike about the sport nowadays.”

And as for what he wants to do next, Poirier said he has another person in mind for his next challenge.

“Nate Diaz is a fight I want,” Poirier said. “I’ve been watching him and his brother forever, so it’s exciting for me. The matchup would be fun for the fans. That’s more likely than the Colby fight.”

Poirier mentioned he expects to return to action in the summer, saying, “I think it’s going to happen.”

