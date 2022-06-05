Skip to main content
MMA

UFC Fight Night 207: Alexander Volkov Stuns Jairzinho Rozenstruik Early, Scores First-Round TKO

LAS VEGAS – With UFC heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik each looking to rebound from recent defeats, it was Russia's "Drago" who was able to claim victory.

The two clashed in the headliner of Saturday's UFC Fight Night 207 event, which streamed live on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex.

The two engaged quickly at the start, trading low kicks in close range in the opening seconds. As the round wore on, though, it was Volkov (35–10 MMA, 9–4 UFC) who maintained his volume with punches and kicks from range, while Rozenstruik (12–4 MMA, 6–4 UFC) was patient in looking for an opportunity to counter. When he did, he paid the price.

After Rozenstruik came up short on a flurry of powerful hooks, Volkov answered back with a right hand that wobbled his opponent. With Rozenstruik backing to the cage, Volkov then reeled off a flurry of 11 unanswered punches. While they didn't all land clean, Rozenstruik was taking damage against the cage, and when he slipped to a knee, referee Herb Dean rushed in to wave off the fight at the 2:12 mark of the opening round.

Rozenstruik protested the stoppage, but Volkov didn't appear to be slowing down with his attacks.

Alexander Volkov def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
"I'm just very happy to get a win," Volkov said after the fight. "Now I'm waiting for the next fight. I'm ready for a challenge, ready for anything."

Volkov, who entered the contest ranked No. 7 in the UFC's heavyweight division, rebounds from a March loss to fast-rising contender Tom Aspinall with the win. Meanwhile, Rozenstruik, who was No. 8, has now suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in his MMA career.

UFC Fight Night 207 results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+)

  • Alexander Volkov def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:12
  • Movsar Evloev def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Lucas Almeida def. Michael Trizano via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:55
  • Karine Silva def. Poliana Botelho via submission (D'Arce choke) – Round 1, 4:55
  • Ode Osbourne def. Zarrukh Adashev via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:01
  • Alonzo Menifield def. Askar Mozharov via TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 4:40

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+)

  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Felice Herrig via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:01
  • Joe Solecki def. Alex Da Silva via majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)
  • Damon Jackson def. Daniel Argueta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Benoit Saint Denis def. Niklas Stolze via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:32
  • Tony Gravely def. Johnny Munoz via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:08
  • Jeff Molina def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (28-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Michailidis via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
  • Erin Blanchfield def. JJ Aldrich via submission (standing guillotine choke) – Round 2, 2:38
