UFC 275 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Jack Della Maddalena delivered a statement win in the main card opener.

Della Maddalena (12–2) proved, again, that the hype is for real with a first-round TKO victory against Ramazan Emeev.

Emeev (20–6) had a shot early in a submission attempt, but Della Maddalena worked his way free. The 25-year-old had never faced a wrestler like Emeev, but he then hurt him with body shots. This marks Della Maddalena’s 10th victory by KO, and his 12th win in a row.

Glover Teixeira will try to retain his title as light heavyweight champ at UFC 275. Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports

Glover Teixeira looks to keep his late-career renaissance alive at UFC 275.

The 42-year-old Teixeira—who is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion—meets a ferocious challenger in Jiří Procházka, who is explosive but untested on a stage this grand and an opponent as seasoned as Teixeira. Procházka (28–3–1) has won his only two UFC bouts, while Teixeira (33–7) has 21 fights in the Octagon. This marks Procházka’s opportunity to seize control of the division, while Teixeira intends to extend his unexpected championship run.

Another key matchup for UFC 275 is Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight title against Taila Santos. Shevchenko (22–3) should dominate. Santos (19–1) has looked impressive in the UFC, winning four of five bouts in the Octagon, but none of her opponents even begin to compare with Shevchenko. A win here will elevate Shevchenko back into a main event for the women’s bantamweight title, against either Amanda Nunes or reigning champ Julianna Peña.

The card also features a rematch from March 2020, pitting Zhang Weili against Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Weili (21–3) was victorious via split decision in that bout, putting a severe beating on the skull of Jędrzejczyk (16–4) in the process. Since then, Weili lost consecutive bouts to Rose Namajunas. This will be Jędrzejczyk’s first fight since the loss to Weili. And with new women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza seeking fresh opponents, this is a bout with significant consequences for Weili and Jędrzejczyk.

UFC 275 is not the flashiest card, but it should make up for that with plenty of substance on fight night.