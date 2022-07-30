The Marvel universe is adding a UFC champion.

According to Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will appear in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. The movie is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 11, and it is unclear what role Usman has.

In the meantime, Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards in August to defend his title as welterweight champion. In his career, Usman is 20-1-0 as a UFC fighter and earned the welterweight championship by defeating Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision in 2019. He has won each of his five welterweight defense fights ever since.

Usman is notably a superhero movie fan, and has reportedly been interested in appearing in a Marvel movie for a while. In 2018, he posted a picture on Instagram of himself as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War.

So, while Usman is dominating his profession as a UFC fighter, he will also live his dream of taking part in the Marvel universe.

