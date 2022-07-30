Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MMA

UFC Champion Usman to Appear in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ per Report

The Marvel universe is adding a UFC champion.

According to Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will appear in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. The movie is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 11, and it is unclear what role Usman has.

In the meantime, Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards in August to defend his title as welterweight champion. In his career, Usman is 20-1-0 as a UFC fighter and earned the welterweight championship by defeating Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision in 2019. He has won each of his five welterweight defense fights ever since.

Usman is notably a superhero movie fan, and has reportedly been interested in appearing in a Marvel movie for a while. In 2018, he posted a picture on Instagram of himself as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

So, while Usman is dominating his profession as a UFC fighter, he will also live his dream of taking part in the Marvel universe.

More MMA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball up the court during the third quarter of a game against the Raptors.
NBA

NBA Launches Probe Into 76ers for Potential Tampering, per Report

The league’s review surrounds James Harden’s contract and subsequent free agency signings for the 76ers this summer, per the report from ESPN.

By Mike McDaniel18 minutes ago
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo claps his hands during a match.
Soccer

Ronaldo Seems to Confirm United Return: ‘Sunday, the King Plays’

The superstar forward teased his return on social media.

By Daniel Chavkin37 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (88) runs with the ball during minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
NFL

Metchie Addresses Texans in Wake of Leukemia Diagnosis

The Houston receiver is taking time off from football to focus on his health and recovery.

By Associated Press41 minutes ago
josef-newgarden-indycar-explainer.jpg
Racing

Newgarden Qualifies 5th at Indy After Being Medically Cleared

The IndyCar driver was cleared by physicians after a hard crash last weekend at Iowa.

By Associated Press43 minutes ago
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst catches a pass during training camp.
Play
NFL

NFL Training Camp Tour: Bengals Find C.J. Uzomah Replacement

Cincinnati is continuing to build a solid crew around quarterback Joe Burrow, as offseason additions have shored up the tight end position and the offensive line.

By Albert Breer51 minutes ago
Donovan Mitchell and RJ Barrett
NBA

Knicks-Jazz Talks About Possible Mitchell Trade ‘Have Stalled,’ per Report

New York was long seen as a serious contender to land the All-Star guard.

By Mike McDaniel57 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) talks with a teammate during training camp practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Jamal Adams (Broken Finger) Expected to Return to Practice

Pete Carroll told reporters Thursday the star safety would miss extended time as he deals with a hand issue.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during a game against the Liberty.
Play
WNBA

Russia Wants Convicted Murderer to Be Added to Griner Swap, per Report

The country is reportedly seeking to include two Russian prisoners in the potential prisoner swap for the Mercury star and Paul Whelan.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago