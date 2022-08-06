UFC’s Quinlan Removed From Saturday’s Fight After Drug Test

UFC welterweight fighter Josh Quinlan was pulled from the card ahead of his Saturday night fight due to an “atypical drug finding”, the UFC announced on Saturday afternoon.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) removed Quinlan from his fight in Las Vegas against Jason Witt after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency detected a trace amount of the long-term metabolite of the steroid DHCMT in his urine sample. The trace amount did not trigger a UFC anti-doping violation, but the NSAC removed him from the fight pending a hearing, per ESPN.

This is not the first time that Quinlan has faced doping questions. He was suspended for nine months by the NSAC after testing positive for the steroid drostanolone last September. The positive test came after Quinlan defeated Logan Urban in Dana White’s Contender Series fight.

The win was stripped away from Quinlan and the match was overturned from a technical knockout to a no contest. Quinlan is 5–0 with the lone no contest in his welterweight career.

