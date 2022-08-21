UFC 278 Live Blog: Kamaru Usman Set to Defend Belt

UFC 278 will end in a crowning moment for Leon “Rocky” Edwards, or another reminder of why Kamaru Usman is the best in the world.

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT: WU YANAN VS. LUCIE PUDILOVA -- 10:34 PM ET

Lucie Pudilová earned her first UFC victory since 2018, dominating Wu Yanan in a second-round TKO win.

Yanan (12–6) has now lost five of her six fights in the Octagon. She was outclassed by Pudilová (14–7), a grappling-heavy performance that was never in doubt. It was a smart strategy, as Pudilová controlled Yanan and then flattened her out on the ground.

Pudilová worked her way back to the UFC after a four-fight losing streak. She won five of six in her native Czech Republic, and followed that up in impressive fashion with this win in the Octagon.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT: TYSON PEDRO VS. HARRY HUNSUCKER -- 10:25 PM ET

Tyson Pedro did exactly what he was supposed to against Harry Hunsucker.

A snapping jab from Pedro stunned Hunsucker, and then a front kick to the body effectively finished the fight. The fight ended in a TKO, finishing in just 64 seconds.

Hunsucker (7–6) was a huge underdog. This was a fight designed to showcase Pedro (9–3), and he made the most of the opportunity. All nine of his pro wins have come in the first round, and he becomes an even more interesting player in the light heavyweight division with the win.

Ed Mullholland/USA Today Sports

Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight championship later tonight at UFC 278, facing off against Leon “Rocky” Edwards.

Edwards (19–3–1) has won his last nine fights, suffering his last loss in December 2015 against Usman. Originally from Jamaica, Edwards shares remarkable similarities to the Rocky story. He flirted with disastrous activities as a teenager before transforming his life through MMA, and his underdog story will reach an entirely new level if he defeats Usman to win the welterweight title.

Usman (20–1) will do everything within his arsenal to prevent Edwards from winning gold. A win for Usman will mark his 16th straight in the UFC, which would tie the great Anderson Silva. The reigning No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, Usman should be able to capitalize on his wrestling to control this bout. But it won’t be easy. Usman, 35, is older than Edwards, 30, and he is coming off three very difficult bouts, while Edwards hasn’t fought since defeating Nate Diaz in June 2021.

UFC 278 also includes José Aldo against Merab Dvalishvili in an extremely important bantamweight bout, as well as the return of Luke Rockhold against Paulo Costa. There is also a women’s bantamweight bout pitting Wu Yanan against Lucie Pudilová, and a showcase fight for light heavyweight Tyson Pedro, who is matched up with massive underdog Harry Hunsucker.

This card is centered around an excellent main event. It will end in a crowning moment for Edwards, or another reminder of why Usman is the best in the world.

More MMA Coverage: