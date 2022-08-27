Demetrious Johnson is now the ONE Championship flyweight champion following an incredible performance in a rematch with Brazilian veteran Adriano Moraes.



"Mighty Mouse," who suffered the first knockout loss of his career to Moraes in the pair's first meeting, impressed in the rematch, scoring a highlight-reel finish in the bout, which headlined the promotion's debut on Amazon Prime Video from Singapore Indoor Stadium.



Just as in the initial meeting, former UFC champ Johnson was clearly the smaller man in the cage, but he was aggressive from the start, looking to pressure from the opening bell. "Mighty Mouse" showboated early in the contest, briefly putting his hands behind his back before Moraes was able to close the distance and drag the fight to the canvas. Johnson was active from his back, threatening with an armbar and looking for submission options, but it was "Mikinho" who finished the round in the dominant position.



As the two traded strikes to open the second, Moraes landed a high kick that clearly stunned Johnson. Moraes followed by taking the fight to the floor, though Johnson showed his heart in crawling back to his feet. As Johnson looked to attack, Moraes immediately countered with a slick takedown once again, where he set up on top. Johnson was constantly active from his back, but Moraes was once again dominant in his control.



Moraes was mobile to start the third, but Johnson was again incredibly aggressive. As the two opened up on the feet, "Mighty Mouse" would give a tease of what was to come, as he fired off a few flying knees while ripping through punching combinations, as well. Moraes came alive late in the frame, but it was clear momentum was shifting in Johnson's direction.



In the fourth, Johnson was clearly the fresher man, and he remained impressively aggressive. The approach would pay dividends as the round unfolded. While Moraes looked to mount a comeback with a flashy flying knee and a nasty elbow inside, Johnson walked through it all and then delivered a highlight-reel finish, landing with a massive right hand and then following with a flying knee that sent Moraes crashing to the canvas, ending the fight at the 3:50 mark of the fourth frame.

"It was a very, very hard camp," Johnson said after the win. "Just walking him down, walking him down, taking shots, eating shots.

"I truly believe that I'm still getting better at 36."

Johnson (24-4-1) avenges the first knockout loss of his career with the result, while Moraes (20-4) sees a three-fight win streak snapped with the setback.

ONE on Prime Video 1 results include:

Main Card

Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes via knockout (punch, flying knee) – Round 4, 3:50 – to claim flyweight title

def. Adriano Moraes via knockout (punch, flying knee) – Round 4, 3:50 – to claim flyweight title Nong-O Gaiyanghadao def. Liam Harrison via TKO (leg kicks) – Round 1, 2:10 – to retain bantamweight muay Thai title

def. Liam Harrison via TKO (leg kicks) – Round 1, 2:10 – to retain bantamweight muay Thai title Panpayak Jitmuangnon def. Savvas Michael via knockout – Round 2, 0:10 – flyweight muay Thai grand prix semifinals

def. Savvas Michael via knockout – Round 2, 0:10 – flyweight muay Thai grand prix semifinals Marcus Almeida def. Kirill Grishenko via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 1:04

def. Kirill Grishenko via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 1:04 Amir Aliakbari def. Mauro Cerilli via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:02

Preliminary Card