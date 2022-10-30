Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul improved to 6–0 in his boxing career after taking down former UFC champion Anderson Silva on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz.

Following his unanimous decision victory, the 25-year-old called out two legendary fighters to be future opponents.

Paul first challenged MMA fighter Nate Diaz, who happened to attend Saturday’s fight. Diaz went backstage after the bout and slapped a member of Paul’s team, one video shows.

“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a b----,” Paul said, via an interview with Showtime. “He tried to come into my locker room. He tried to cause some s---, and then he always leaves the f------ arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b---- and fight me.”

Paul then called out world champion boxer Canelo Álvarez, who has won titles in four different weight classes, to face him in a future fight.

“You too, Canelo,” Paul said. “You guys said, ‘Oh, you can’t beat someone. You can’t beat a striker. You can’t beat a legend like Anderson Silva. I just did it, so why can’t I beat Canelo? F— y’all.”

Paul currently does not have a future match on the books yet. Only time will tell is he gets a shot at Diaz or Álvarez.

