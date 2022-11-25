The Absence of Jon Jones Magnifies With Changes to UFC 282

Plus, we weigh the odds of Conor McGregor securing a title shot in his 2023 return and explore why Gilbert Burns won’t fight Belal Muhammad at UFC 283.

Jon Jones won’t be part of UFC 282. If he were, the recent changes to the card wouldn’t be nearly as damaging. Perhaps there is still time in the next two weeks to turn around the card, but there is such limited time for major changes or additions.

Jiri Prochazka’s shoulder injury throws the light heavyweight division into disarray. It is severe enough that it caused him to vacate the title, and the new champion will be determined in the Jan Blachowicz-Magomed Ankalaev bout. The card will no longer feature Glover Teixeira, who appeared willing to fight Blachowicz, yet wanted more time to prepare for Ankalaev. That request was denied, and Teixeira is now no longer on the 282 card.

While it typically isn’t a wise move to step out of a title fight, Teixeira should still be next in line to fight for the belt. The light heavyweight division lacks depth and star power, and losing Prochazka is a blow. He had the potential to be the face of the division for the foreseeable future, but this injury changes that. The window now reopens for Blachowicz, who lost the title in a poor showing to Teixeira, or Ankalaev, who has been running through opponents during his nine-fight win streak.

Jones is rumored to be fighting as soon as March. During the UFC 281 post-show press conference earlier this month, Dana White confirmed that the plan is for Jones to fight again in 2023. Yet it is always wise to expect the unexpected when it comes to Jones. There have been nonstop reports about his impending return, but he has not competed in the Octagon since February of 2020. His absence will be especially felt in a couple weeks in Vegas, as his return would have made the perfect centerpiece for 282.

A Title Shot for Conor McGregor?

McGregor is expected to be back in the octagon at some point in 2023. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor has done a masterful job outside the cage promoting the idea that he deserves a title shot.

McGregor tweeted that he is re-entering the USADA pool, which will then allow him to schedule a fight. The timeline could put him back in the Octagon by the summer.

Despite the fact that he has not won a fight since January 2020, McGregor remains the most recognizable figure in the entire sport. But could his return bout be for the lightweight title? It seems unrealistic, until you consider:

• The top of the lightweight division won’t have a definitive top challenger in the next six months. Beneil Dariush has already been passed over for Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier needs another win (Justin Gaethje needs two), and the appetite isn’t currently there for a rematch for Charles Oliveira.

• There is no bigger spotlight for the reigning champ, whether that be Islam Makhahev or Alexander Volkanovski, than McGregor.

• ESPN certainly wouldn’t balk at a title fight, which would be a candidate for a record-breaking card on ESPN+.

So what if McGregor returns for a title bout against Islam Makhachev or Volkanovski?

Of course, it would make far more sense for McGregor to actually win a few fights before he challenges for the title, but the money is there if he is prematurely reinserted into a title bout.

Why Isn’t Burns Fighting Muhammad?

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny will be a solid addition to UFC 283 in January, but it does feel like a missed opportunity.

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards’ future is secure with a date against Kamaru Usman, but after that, the next four challengers are Colby Covington, Khamzat Chimaev, Belal Muhammad, and Burns. With Covington-Chimaev in motion (and does anyone else get the sense that’s a favorable matchup for Covington?), the next bout that would make the most sense is Muhammad against Burns.

The Burns-Magny fight, first announced by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, is a phenomenal opportunity for Magny. Currently ranked no. 12, a win here catapults him to a whole new tier in the division. But it still won’t clear up the quagmire in the top five, which will only happen when those fighters get paired against one another.

Harrison Needs New Opponent to Solidify Rank

Kayla Harrison competes Friday in the PFL world championship, seeking her third women’s lightweight championship.

A victory would be another remarkable accomplishment for Harrison, who has yet to taste defeat in her 15 pro fights. But it will take place amid limited fanfare, as her opponent—Larissa Pacheco—is hardly recognizable.

If Harrison were a bantamweight in the UFC, would she be in the top five? She would be an underdog against Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña, but Holly Holm, Ketlen Viera, and Irene Aldana would also all be tough matchups. And while she probably would find a way to defeat Cris Cyborg, or a number of other elite fighters, Harrison will never dodge those questions until she actually does.

Even with a win Friday, the same question will hover above Harrison. Can she defeat top opponents? Until she does, the doubt will always linger.

