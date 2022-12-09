Magomed Ankalaev Aiming to Become Dagestan's Next Champion

Well aware of Russia's rich history of former and current MMA legends, Ankalaev can enter his own name into the conversation Saturday at UFC 282.

Dagestan is about to add another champion to its ranks.

The Russian republic has produced a number of the top fighters in the world, most notably Khabib Nurmagomedov. The list of championship mixed martial artists from Dagestan continues to expand, with Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov both recently attaining gold. Makhachev is the reigning UFC lightweight champ, and Nurmagomedov just won that same title in Bellator.

“Dagestan is a small republic, but we have many, many Olympic champions and many very good professional athletes,” says Makhachev. “In the UFC, we have a lot of tough guys from Dagestan. Many, many high-level fighters, like Magomed Ankalaev. Top guys in Bellator and ONE Championship. All MMA high-level organizations have fighters from Dagestan.”

Ankalaev carries only one loss on his record entering Saturday's headliner. Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Ankalaev (18-1) seeks to become the next champion from Dagestan. He headlines Saturday’s UFC 282 card against Jan Blachowicz in a bout for the vacant light heavyweight title.

“Dagestan is the land of champions,” said Ankalaev, speaking through a translator. “That is the absolute truth and nothing but the truth, and it is not bragging rights or trash-talking. The amount of elite athletes we have is kind-blowing. Wrestling, karate, Taekwondo, it's extremely hard to come out of Dagestan to qualify for the nationals just inside Russia. It's like our own Olympics in Dagestan.”

Nearly 7,000 miles separate Dagestan from Las Vegas, which is the site of UFC 282. Ankalaev was asked whether any similarities exist between his home and Sin City.

“No, none,” Ankalaev says. “Dagestan is unique.”

Makhachev agreed, noting there is a distinct difference in the culture.

“Dagestan is not like USA,” says Makhachev. “The rules, everything, how you grow up, it’s all different.”

Given the opportunity, Ankalaev explained, there will be even more champions from Dagestan.

“We have so many great MMA fighters in Dagestan that I guarantee would become UFC champion in two or three years, no problem,” says Ankalaev. “But they don’t have the opportunity to get a visa. Not everyone can reach this side of the world. But when they do, remember they’ve been through so much in our own republic just to get here. That’s why we’re the best.”

Pimblett Faces Must-Win to Keep Hype Train Alive

Paddy Pimblett is talking more and more about a boxing fight against Jake Paul.

Pimblett would be great for Paul, who just defeated Anderson Silva in a bout that lacked major fanfare. Even though Pimblett is not the same caliber of star that Silva once was, he is in his prime and he is a great talker. That fight would have the potential to do very well–permitting, of course, Pimblett keeps winning.

Pimblett (19-3) fights Jared Gordon at UFC 282, a very dangerous matchup. Gordon (19-5) has won two of his last three, and he has tested himself against far better opponents than Pimblett. Both men are powerful, but if this extends into the third round, Gordon possesses a much better gas tank.

The winner will set himself up nicely for a fight against a top-10 opponent in 2023.

A closer look at UFC 282

Two candidates for Fight of the Night at UFC 282 are Bryce Mitchell against Ilia Topuria and Raul Rosas Jr. against Jay Perrin.

Mitchell (15-0) has yet to taste defeat in the cage, and he is coming off a complete beatdown of Edson Barboza. Topuria (12-0) is also undefeated, winning four of his last five fights by knockout. Someone is going to suffer their first defeat, and this has the potential to be spectacular. Mitchell will look to dictate the action with his wrestling. If that approach is successful, he should find a way to win by decision. Topuria will be searching to land a knockout blow.

Another must-see fight is Rosas against Perrin, which is the final fight on the prelims. Rosas (6-0) is making his UFC pay-per-view debut at the age of 18, and he no longer needs permission from his parents to fight like he did on Dana White's Contender Series. He is undefeated, but this should be a tough test. Perrin (10-6) has lost his only two bouts in the UFC, and this is a fight he cannot afford to lose.

Bellator 289 Headliner Could Set Off Fireworks

Friday’s Bellator 289 is headlined by interim bantamweight champ Raufeon Stots against Danny Sabatello.

The buildup to this bout, which is a Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix semifinal, has been strong, and now comes the fun part of seeing it unfold. Bellator has considerable depth atop its bantamweight division. There will be a host of talented opponents for whoever wins this fight, including Patchy Mix and Magomed Magomedov, who are also fighting on the card in the other semifinal matchup.

A win would be a breakout moment for Sabatello (13-1), but Stots (18-1) has been on an absolute tear since that devastating loss to Merab Dvalishvili in 2017. Stots should have the advantage with his wrestling, but Sabatello is also dangerous on the ground.

This should be a great fight, one that adds considerable momentum for Bellator into 2023. And I think Sabatello pulls off the upset.