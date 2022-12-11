UFC 282 isn’t featuring Jon Jones.

Or Jiri Prochazka. Or Glover Teixeira.

But there is still excitement in the desert air for tonight’s pay-per-view.

Headlined by Jan Blachowicz against Magomed Ankalaev, a new light heavyweight champion will be crowned this evening. And while it is not outstanding, this card is solid. Paddy Pimblett seeks to keep his hype train running against Jared Gordon in the co-main event, but the fight of the night should be the main card opener between Ilia Topurira and Bryce Mitchell.

Topuria and Mitchell are both undefeated. Someone is taking their first loss tonight, while the winner is bound to jump significantly in the featherweight rankings. The prelims feature 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr., who is spending a weekend away from school to make his UFC pay-per-view debut against Jay Perrin.

The card should build well nicely the main event. Blachowicz is a former champion, but Anakalaev has been a wrecking ball amid his current nine fight win streak. Another fighting prodigy from the Russian republic of Dagestan, Ankalaev looks to bring even more gold back home.