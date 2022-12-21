A.J. McKee's Journey to Japan for Bellator vs. Rizin Is Three Years in the Making

"It’s always been a dream of mine to fight in Japan and soccer kick somebody in the head,” McKee says

Headlining the upcoming Bellator-Rizin supercard on New Year’s Eve, A.J. McKee plans to end 2022 in style.

The Dec. 31 event will pit five fighters from Bellator against five of Rizin’s top stars at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, including the main event of McKee against Roberto de Souza, who is the reigning Rizin lightweight champion. It is a non-title bout, but still represents a showcase for McKee to display why he is among the most versatile, dangerous and compelling fighters in the world.

“As soon as I heard about the opportunity, I signed up for it,” McKee (19-1) says. “I actually mentioned my interest in going to Japan three years ago when I was in the Featherweight World Grand Prix tournament. I remember watching Pride back in the day, seeing Rampage [Jackson] and Shogun [Mauricio Rua], and it’s always been a dream of mine to fight in Japan and soccer kick somebody in the head.”

McKee will headline the New Year's Eve Bellator-Rizin fight card against de Souza. Courtesy of Rizin FF

Since Rizin is the host, the rules will differ from a customary Bellator bout. Knees to the head of a grounded opponent and soccer kicks are allowed, and the bouts will take place in a roped ring.

“It’s an opportunity for me to utilize an arsenal I don’t get to use too much,” says McKee. “I’m going to go out there and put on a show. My opponent is a really great jiu-jitsu ground fighter, so I’m not really worried about my takedown attempts, especially without a cage. I’ve been acclimated to the head kicks, the knees to the ring, and being in a ring. This fight will be mainly on the feet.”

While the rule set favors the fighters from Rizin, there have been no issues concerning that. Bellator MMA president Scott Coker and Rizin Fighting Federation president Nobuyuki Sakakibara spoke Tuesday night during the event’s press conference, and each expressed their excitement about the historic event.

“The best fighters should fight the best fighters,” says Coker. “We’ll see our fighters fighting in a different apparatus, a different environment, different country, and different rules and regulations. We’re going to test our guys, they’re going to test their guys, and we’re going to do it at Saitama Super Arena, which is the Yankee Stadium of MMA.”

This New Year’s Eve special will not lack star power. The card is headlined by McKee- De Souza, and it also includes Bellator featherweight champ Patricio “Pitbull” Freire against Kleber Koike in a non-title bout, flyweight Kyoji Horiguchi against Hiromasa Ougikubo, Juan Archuleta against Soo Chul Kim in a bantamweight bout, and Gadzhi Rabadanov against Koji Takeda in a lightweight fight.

“As a promotion in Japan, it is very exciting for us to take on and challenge the major league,” says Sakakibara, speaking through a translator. “For us, it is very important to challenge the global market. That is what the Japanese market wants to see.

“Scott is bringing the best, which is extremely sincere to our request. We know we need to bring our absolute best to take on the best of Bellator.”

Coker and Sakakibara have a 17-year friendship, and both shared their optimism about the prospect of making this supercard a semi-frequent event.

“We have no intention of making this a one-off,” Coker says. “We are hoping to start something new.”

McKee, who remains one of the sport’s most compelling hidden secrets, is a former featherweight champion. This bout against De Souza is only his second lightweight fight, but a standout showing here will represent a significant step forward in becoming instantly recognizable in the weight class.

“I get to represent the country and Bellator, and it’s a phenomenal opportunity to represent our lightweight division,” McKee says. “Being so new to the division, I’m very grateful and excited for that.”

If McKee is victorious in Japan, his next bout will likely be a shot at undefeated Bellator lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov.

“It would be super sick to be able to fight Usman and give him a run for his money,” says McKee. “Usman hasn’t fought a champ yet. Patricky [Freire] was like the interim champ. His brother gifted him that belt, so I’d be the first champion he’s fought.”