Francis Ngannou is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion. In fact, he now longer works for UFC.

Ngannou and UFC did not come to terms on a new contract, meaning he has become a free agent. UFC president Dana White confirmed that Ngannou has been stripped of his heavyweight title, which will be awarded to the winner of the Jon Jones-Ciryl Gane bout at UFC 285 in March.

That also means Jones is back. The news was broken prematurely, as an outdoor billboard ran prematurely at T-Mobile Arena ran a Jones-Gane heavyweight title graphic. It is hard to believe that there could have been that type of miscommunication, but clearly, the ad was not intended to run.

The Jones-Gane main event is an encouraging sign. After UFC and ESPN announced that the pay-per-view cost would be raised to $79.99, the only saving grace to that exorbitant price is that there should be a renewed focus on more high-profile fights. So far, that is the case. UFC 283 features two title bouts, as does UFC 284, which is headlined by the must-see Alexander Volkanovski-Islam Makhachev showdown. Now Jones is returning for UFC 285, making his long-awaited debut at heavyweight—and his first fight since February of 2020.

White also confirmed Jones signed an eight-fight deal. After a three-year absence, there will be plenty of opportunities to see Jones in the Octagon.

As for Ngannou, it will be fascinating to watch his post-UFC journey. One of the most powerful, exciting and talented heavyweights in the world, Ngannou will have no shortage of suitors. With Bellator seeking to make a splash during their CBS debut on Feb. 4, it would be monumental if the promotion were to introduce Ngannou as the newest member of the roster on the national broadcast.

Think of the possibilities of Ngannou in Bellator. That CBS card in February is headlined by Fedor Emelianenko challenging heavyweight champ Ryan Bader. Does anyone truly believe Emelianenko is going to retire after this bout? If he wins the title, then has a staredown with Ngannou, he would have to come back and defend the title. Ngannou-Emelianenko is just one of the many bouts that would draw interest in Bellator. And if Ngannou is still serious about boxing, then Bellator is the perfect home–he can fight for Bellator on Showtime, as well as compete on Showtime Boxing.

Jones and Ngannou are now set to dominate the MMA realm in 2023.

Just not against each other.